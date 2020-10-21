The Notorious B.I.G. Raps About Pepsi In New Commercial

The Notorious B.I.G. once rapped a whole freestyle about drinking Pepsi: “Nothing can beat the P-E-P-S-I/ Yes I drink it constantly, cop it by the case, tastes great, less filling/ Tell em Biggie said drink it all, don’t test me.” And now, ahead of Biggie’s posthumous induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame next month, Pepsi has turned his Pepsi-themed freestyle into an actual Pepsi ad.

The unreleased track was originally recorded with DJ Enuff at D&D Studios in 1997, and Variety reports that Pepsi got Enuff and Cey Adams to remaster it. The soda giant also hired Antnamation to create a short animated video, and you catch and listen to it below.