Sigur Rós – “Dvergmál”

Nearly two decades ago, Sigur Rós helped put together an orchestral work called Odin’s Raven Magic that premiered at the Reykjavík Arts Festival in 2002 and was only performed a few times after that. It was inspired by the epic Icelandic poem Hrafnagaldr Óðins and was a collaboration between the band and a group of traditional Icelandic musicians that included Hilmar Örn Hilmarsson, Steindór Andersen, Páll Guðmundsson, Maria Huld, and Markan Sigfúsdóttir.

Parts of Odin’s Raven Magic have surfaced via clips and bootlegs over the years, but the full performance has never been officially released. Until now, that is. The band has announced that a recording of Odin’s Raven Magic from the La Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris will be released in December, and today they’re sharing a selection from it called “Dvergmál.”

Check it out below.

<a href="https://sigurros.bandcamp.com/album/dvergm-l" target="_blank">Dvergmál by Sigur Rós, Steindór Andersen, Hilmar Örn Hilmarsson and María Huld Markan Sigfúsdóttir</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Prologus”

02 “Alföður orkar”

03 “Dvergmál”

04 “Stendur æva”

05 “Áss hinn hvíti”

06 “Hvert stefnir”

07 “Spár eða spakmál”

08 “Dagrenning”

Odin’s Raven Magic is out 12/4 on Krunk via Warner Classics. Pre-order it here.