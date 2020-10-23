This deep into quarantine, you might find yourself forgetting just how weird Matt Berninger can be onstage. When the National are playing 500 shows a year, you might get used to it. Berninger does the deep baritone-smolder thing for a while, but then he gets loose and goes into all-elbows gesticulation mode, like he’s so overcome by what he’s singing about that he just can’t control his body anymore. It’s always fun to watch. This morning, we get to see it again.

Earlier this month, Berninger finally released Serpentine Prison, the long-promised solo album that he recorded with Southern soul legend Booker T. Jones. Last night, Berninger was the musical guest on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, and the Colbert cameras showed Berninger and his backing band on a soundstage somewhere. They played “One More Second,” Berninger’s desperate-fuckup ballad, and Berninger was feeling it.

Berninger is a great singer and a fun live presence. He started out the performance projecting tall, elegant handsomeness. But then, as the song built, he started twisting his body up in beautifully awkward ways, bringing back some of that delightful weirdness from so many National shows. Watch it happen below.

Serpentine Prison is out now on Book Records. Read our We’ve Got A File On You interview with Berninger here.