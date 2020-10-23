The Nashville band Chamber make an extremely heavy form of hardcore, one that’s both sharp and punishing enough to recall the halcyon early-’00s days of metalcore. The band specializes in gut-churn riffage and raw, commanding screams, and they keep their production sharp and precise enough that it sounds huge. Sometimes, Chamber play around with atmosphere-heavy electronic effects or math-metal dynamics, but there’s also plenty of straight-ahead bruiser Hatebreed shit in their sound.

Chamber have just followed up a series of EPs with Cost Of Sacrifice, their first-ever full-length. The new record almost over-the-top in its intensity. Chamber recorded the album with Counterparts/Acacia Strain producer Randy LeBoeuf, who makes all that ugliness sparkle. If you’re not already into metalcore, then it’s going to be a tough listen. Chamber’s sound is hard and ignorant; on the spectrum of things named “chamber,” it’s way closer to Coal Chamber than it is to chamber pop.

But that OG metalcore sound has been enjoying a bit of a revival lately, thanks in part to bands like Code Orange and Knocked Loose. Chamber aren’t on that level, but they slot in nicely alongside Sanction and Typecaste and Vatican and Vamachara — bands who know how to put some urgency into that sound. Check out Cost Of Sacrifice below.

<a href="https://chambertn.bandcamp.com/album/cost-of-sacrifice" target="_blank">Cost of Sacrifice by Chamber</a>

Cost Of Sacrifice is out now on Pure Noise.