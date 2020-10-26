Stream The Goalie’s Anxiety At The Penalty Kick’s Debut Album Ways Of Hearing

Earlier this month we approvingly posted “We Love You So Much,” an advance track from the debut album by ambitious upstart Philly emo collective The Goalie’s Anxiety At The Penalty Kick. That album, Ways Of Hearing, is out this Friday, but an early stream is already online via New Noise.

We’ve already covered this, but: The Goalie’s Anxiety are named after a Peter Handke book and clearly inspired by The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die, their forebears in expansive post-rock-indebted Philadelphia emo. The bells and violins are abundant, the songs build slowly to catharsis, and there’s no clear lead singer within the chorus of interlocking voices. Really, though, this group owes at least as much to emo revival greats Empire! Empire! (I Was A Lonely Estate), whose twee guy-girl vocals and homespun charm come to bear on this music in pleasing ways.

Listen to Ways Of Hearing below.

Ways Of Hearing is out 10/30 on Count Your Lucky Stars. Pre-order it here.