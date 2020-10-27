Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy has been working his way through the CBS shows in support of his new solo album Love Is The King. He played one of CBS This Morning’s Saturday Sessions over the weekend, discussing his pledge to donate a portion of his songwriting royalties to racial justice organizations and performing Love Is The King tracks “Bad Day Lately” and “Opaline.” And last night, he remotely paid a visit to his old pal Stephen Colbert’s Late Show.

Joined by sons Spencer and Sammy plus James Elkington, Ohmme’s Sima Cunningham, and Liam Kazar at some concert hall that our Chicago-based commenters can surely identify, Tweedy did an easygoing run through “Guess Again,” the new album’s lead single. He also beamed in for an interview with Colbert. They discussed Tweedy’s new album, his new book How To Write One Song, his experience collaborating with George Saunders, Tweedy’s appearance at a drive-in concert the night Ruth Bader Ginsberg died, the Tweedy family’s Instagram Live series The Tweedy Show, and their mutual experience broadcasting live from a bathtub.

At the end of the interview, Tweedy debuted a new song inspired by Colbert’s monologue after the final presidential debate, which he conceived using one of the exercises in his new book. It starts about 13 minutes into the interview footage. Check that out along with the “Guess Again” performance below.