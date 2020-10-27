Told Slant – “Whirlpool”

Told Slant’s latest album, Point The Flashlight And Walk, is out in a couple of weeks. We’ve heard “Family Still,” “No Backpack,” and “Run Around The School” from it already, and today Felix Walworth is back with another one, “Whirlpool,” which is about the intangibility of missing how a relationship used to work. “I just want to know you/ But that’s hard/ Because I used to,” Walworth sings as the song breaks down into a deftly-picked conclusion.

“‘Whirlpool’ is about communication breakdowns, patterned, cyclical behavior, the kinds of relationships that render us incapable of giving and receiving care, and having nowhere else to turn,” Walworth said in a statement. “It’s about the impossibility of knowing something again once you’ve forgotten it.”

Watch a video for that track that was directed by V Haddad and shot by Florist’s Emily Sprague below.

Point The Flashlight And Walk is out 11/13 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.