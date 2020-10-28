Myd – “Moving Men” (Feat. Mac DeMarco)

Mac DeMarco is generous when it comes to guest spots. Since last year’s Here Comes The Cowboy, indie’s melancholic goofball has lent his voice to tracks by the Garden, Samantha Urbani, Yellow Days, and Benny Sings. He adds another to the pile today, a team-up with the French DJ/producer, Ed Banger affiliate, and Club Cheval member Myd.

Myd has recruited DeMarco for “Moving Men,” a whistling, danceable, translucent pop-rock track that feels like it could have been popping off at festivals and on the blogs around the time DeMarco was first breaking through. It’s the product of a friendship that reportedly dates back a few years; the pair met backstage at a show in Paris, introduced by Justice’s Gaspar Augé and Ed Banger label head Busy P. DeMarco had a role as a cop in Myd’s recent “Together We Stand” video, but it was cut due to the recent Black Lives Matter protests. While in LA to shoot the video, Myd was tasked with delivering DeMarco a gift from Justice: the metallic convertible from their “Fire” video, starring Susan Sarandon.

The pandemic hit while Myd was in LA shooting the “Together We Stand” video. With his tour dates cancelled, he instead hunkered down with DeMarco to record this track. Watch director Alexandre Nart’s animated “Moving Men” video below.

Myd’s new album is out next year on Ed Banger.