Damon Albarn Says Gorillaz Are Making A Movie, Mulling Plastic Beach 2

Gorillaz just released the first “season” of their Song Machine project last Friday, but Damon Albarn can never stay still for long. In a new interview with RADIO.com’s New Arrivals series, the former Blur leader discusses a pair of intriguing new Gorillaz endeavors: a movie and a sequel to 2010’s excellent Plastic Beach.

The film sounds like it will be a scripted, abstract narrative piece. Albarn teases, “Well, we are supposed to be making a film while we’re doing season two [of Song Machine]. We signed contracts, we’ve begun scripts and stuff. Making an animated film that’s kind of abstract is quite a big risk for a movie studio because they’re very expensive. If you’re telling a slightly obtuse story that only sometimes makes any sense, it’s quite difficult. That’s what we’ve discovered.” He adds, “We will do it, we are doing it. I see a lot of people doing animated videos these days but I don’t think they really touch the quality of ours.”

As for Plastic Beach 2, Albarn says he’s been writing “loads and loads of songs” based on the original album’s environmentally conscious theme. “I think sadly, more than ever the need to keep reminding people that we need to change our habits,” Albarn says. “To somehow help our climate is really necessary. So maybe I need to revisit it, really. I don’t think we can ever leave Plastic Beach. I’d like to just have an album called Clean Beach, but at the moment it’s still Plastic Beach. So Plastic Beach 2 is a nice idea for me creatively but it’s also really depressing… but it’s necessary.”​​

I don’t know how Albarn can possibly have enough songs for a whole Plastic Beach sequel in addition to a whole second season of Song Machine, but he’s nothing if not prolific. Hear five minutes from the interview below.