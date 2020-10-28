Watch The Trailer For Alex Winter-Directed Documentary Zappa

It’s been a busy couple days if you like new music-related films. We’ve gotten trailers for a documentary about the Pogues leader Shane MacGowan and a biopic about Hunky Dory era Bowie and now here comes a first look at an upcoming documentary about Frank Zappa.

Zappa was directed by Alex Winter, of Bill & Ted fame, who also put out a doc about showbiz kids for HBO earlier this year. A press release promises the filmmaker had “unfettered access” to the Zappa archives for the film. “This is the most ambitious project I’ve ever worked on, with a couple years of archival preservation in addition to several years to make the film itself,” Winter said in a statement. “This isn’t your typical music doc, but rather a multi-faceted narrative that aims to bring this complex artist to life.”

The doc features appearances from Zappa’s widow Gail and collaborators including Mike Keneally, Ian Underwood, Steve Vai, Pamela Des Barres, and more. Check out the trailer below.

Zappa will be on video-on-demand 11/27. It’ll have a one-night theatrical release on 11/23.