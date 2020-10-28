Nine Inch Nails Selling Face Masks With Interchangeable Messages For These Uncertain Times

In these uncertain times, who knows how you’ll be feeling on any given day. Nine Inch Nails have got you covered, literally, with their new modular face mask system featuring interchangeable messages. “Make friends or start fights — you are in control,” a promo for the masks reads. Patches that say things like “NUMB” and “ENRAGED” can be swapped in and out to match your mood and/or “desperation level.”

The $35 starter kit includes one gray mask and one black mask along with patches reading “DIRTY,” “CLEAN,” “NUMB,” “ENRAGED,” “BROKEN,” “FIXED,” “FRAGILE,” “PIG,” “ASLEEP,” “AWAKE,” “COMPLIANT,” and “RESISTANT.” A $15 expansion pack, which is already sold out on the website, also features “OBSOLETE,” “CONTAGIOUS,” “RESENTFUL,” “DISAPPOINTED,” “DOOMED,” “ALONE,” “READY,” “INFECTED,” “DEAD,” “BELIEVER,” “WITHDRAWN,” “ENTITLED,” and “DELUSIONAL.”

The NIN masks, which they’re calling INASAAIBIS masks — for “I’M NOT A SELFISH ASSHOLE AND I BELIEVE IN SCIENCE” — are available for pre-order now and are expected to ship the week of December 14. There’s also this message in very fine print at the bottom of an animated graphic for the masks, complimenting NIN fans’ intelligence and looks and encouraging them to vote for Biden: