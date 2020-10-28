Selena Gomez DMs Google CEO About Ads With Election Disinformation: “Shut This Down Immediately”

Will Selena Gomez save our democracy? Crazier things have happened in 2020. The pop star has been particularly vocal during this election and last night she shared a screenshot of an Instagram direct message that she sent to the official Google Instagram account and Alphabet/Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who has been in the news lately for his participation in the congressional hearings over Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

Gomez’s DM does not appear to have to do with that, however. Instead, she focused on the slightly older news that Google declined to remove advertisements from its search results that spread disinformation about voting by mail and absentee voting back in August. “Hi Sundar,” the message begins. “Although we have never met, I just learned that Google is making millions of dollars putting ads on websites that spread disinformation about our election.”

“I’m hoping you are also just finding this out too,” she continues. “Please shut this down immediately. The fate of our country depends on it. Thanks, Selena.”