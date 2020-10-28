Whitney Houston Is The First Black Artist With Three Diamond Albums

Whitney Houston is the first Black artist with three albums to be certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association Of America, meaning that they’ve sold at least 10 million copies in the United States. Houston’s second studio album, 1987’s Whitney, has just gone 10x Platinum (each Platinum represents 1 million albums sold), joining 1985’s Whitney Houston (13x Platinum) and 1992’s The Bodyguard soundtrack (18x Platinum).

Houston joins a crew that includes Garth Brooks — who holds the record for most Diamond-certified albums with nine total — and the Beatles with 6, Led Zeppelin with 5, and the Eagles and Shania Twain with 3 each.

The timing couldn’t have been better considering we’re about to enter Whitney Houston territory for the first time next week in The Number Ones. Houston is also being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame next week.