Big Boi, Killer Mike, Sleepy Brown, & Big Rube Bring “We The Ones” To Fallon

It’s Election Day, and last night the NBC late-night TV shows used their musical selections to remind us as much. Seth Meyers had the biggest get: Tracy Chapman singing “Talkin’ ‘Bout A Revolution” in her first televised performance in five years. Before that, Jimmy Fallon trotted out Big Boi and a whole Dungeon Family entourage to do a protest song of their own.

“We The Ones” is a funky, gospel-inflected track from 2017’s EP from Organized Noize, the longtime OutKast and Goodie Mob production crew. It’s built around the refrain, “We the ones who fight.” It originally featured Big Boi, his trusty hook-slinger Sleepy Brown, esteemed hypeman Big Rube, and, uh, Cee-Lo Green, who Big Boi has been keeping in his orbit despite his run of objectionable behavior. A recent remix timed to the election subbed out Cee-Lo for Killer Mike, who joined the lot of them for last night’s Tonight Show performance.

Check it out below, along with the studio version of the track.

As you may have heard, Stankonia just turned 20 years old.