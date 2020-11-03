Last week, the Strokes’ Julian Casblancas got together with Rolling Stone to launch a new interview series called SOS — Earth Is A Mess. The idea seems to be Casablancas having laconic remote conversations about issues — speaking to smart people amidst swirling special effects while hazy ambient music plays in the background. A few days ago, Casablancas spoke with Democracy Now! host Amy Goodman in the series’ first episode. Today, Casablancas has dropped the second episode, and it’s a conversation with Andrew Yang, the former presidential candidate and ex-goth.

When Yang ran for president — a longshot candidate who gained a surprising amount of traction by touting the issue of universal basic income — he gained a few endorsements from musicians like Donald Glover and Weezer. Casablancas was not one of his supporters; instead, the Strokes played a Bernie Sanders rally in New Hampshire. But Casablancas seems to like Yang pretty well.

In their half-hour conversation, Casablancas and a Yang hologram discuss issues like universal basic income, ranked-choice voting, and the DNC’s method of choosing candidates, as well as the crucial question of why political candidates don’t have funny ads like Old Spice. It’s a strange conversation of political talk show and stoned dorm-room rumination. Watch it below.