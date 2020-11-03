Watch Halloween DJ Sets From 3 Members Of Animal Collective (Plus Geologist On Hurdy-Gurdy)

Animal Collective threw a livestream party on Halloween night to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their visual album ODDSAC. There was a screening of the movie, interviews with the cast and crew, a Q&A with director Danny Perez, and something special from each of the four members of AnCo. Panda Bear, Avey Tare, and Deakin all did DJ sets, while Geologist kicked things off with 16 minutes of blissed-out hurdy-gurdy reverie. All of those sets have made their way online and can be viewed below — starting with the hurdy-gurdy introduction, of course.