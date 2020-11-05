St. Vincent Covers Nine Inch Nails, Real Estate Cover Doobie Brothers Ahead Of Rock Hall Inductions

This weekend, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame will induct its 2020 class in a virtual ceremony on HBO. The Hall Of Fame has already announced that the ceremony will feature people like Bruce Springsteen and St. Vincent, and now it’s unveiled some kind of partnership with Amazon Music, which features a bunch of artists taking on songs from some of this year’s nominees.

We now have a pretty good idea what St. Vincent might do in that induction ceremony. She’s just dropped a cover of the Nine Inch Nails classic “Piggy,” one of the best-loved tracks from 1994’s The Downward Spiral, with Dave Grohl on drums. You need to be an Amazon Music member to hear the St. Vincent take on the track, but if you’re not, you can still hear a snippet of it below.

One of St. Vincent’s peers has also opted to take on a Downward Spiral track. Savages leader Jehnny Beth, who released her solo debut To Love Is To Live earlier this year, has shared a chilly, electro-flavored cover of the deathless “Closer.”

For their part, Real Estate have saluted another of this year’s nominees. They’ve offered up a smooth, chilled-out version of the Doobie Brothers’ 1979 chart-topper “What A Fool Believes.”

T. Rex’s starry-eyed glam ballad “Cosmic Dancer” is one of those songs that gets covered a lot; Nick Cave just did a lovely version earlier this year. For the Hall Of Fame festivities, the Kills have done their own version.

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony goes down 11/7 at 7PM, and it’ll air on HBO and HBO Max.