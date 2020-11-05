Last week, Chicago rap great Common released A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1, an album that he only announced a few days before it came out. For the single “Say Peace,” Common got together with Black Thought, his fellow rap virtuoso and ’90s-vintage veteran. On the track, the two of them talk about change and hope for the future over a burbling beat from the drummer and producer Karriem Riggins, a drummer and producer who’s a longtime Common collaborator and part of his 2018 jazz-rap project August Greene.

Black Thought is, of course, a member of the Roots, the house band at Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show. (Thought also just released his own solo album Streams Of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane And Abel.) So it just makes sense that Common and Thought would get together to perform the song on The Tonight Show. That’s what happened last night.

In the performance, we see Common and Thought doing the track together on a greenscreen soundstage, as images of protest and renewal appear oncreen behind them. Hook-singer PJ also shows up remotely. Watch the performance below.

A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1 is out now on Loma Vista. Also, Common and Black Thought have both recently done great interviews for our We’ve Got A File On You series. Check out the Common story here and the Black Thought one here.