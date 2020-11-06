It’s starting to look like today might be a good day for some kind of celebration. A few days ago, 2 Chainz was campaigning for Joe Biden in his Atlanta hometown. People made jokes about it, but there’s at least some chance that 2 Chainz and his Atlanta rap peers helped deliver George to Biden by the slimmest of margins. That’s something to celebrate.

Rapper 2 Chainz describes Biden & Harris as different, transitioning from that into his song “I’m Different.” pic.twitter.com/2AptGfoNyD — The Recount (@therecount) November 2, 2020

Right on cue, 2 Chainz has announced that he’ll release his new album So Help Me God next week. It’ll feature “Money Maker,” Chainz’ collaboration with longtime friend (and Trump supporter) Lil Wayne. And today, 2 Chainz has also dropped another single, a slinky banger called “Quarantine Thick” that features the ascendant Ohio rapper Mulatto. 2 Chainz sounds happy on this one: “Okay, my day was amazing/ Her booty shots graze me… Looking in the mirror, like ‘you a lucky man.'” He’s a lucky man.

The “Quarantine Thick” video, from director Bryan Barber, shows 2 Chainz, Mulatto, and one horny pizza-delivery guy in a house full of women in pajamas. I hope 2 Chainz, the man once known as Tity Boi, used the opportunity to have a serious conversation with Mulatto about how it’s never too late to change your rap name. Watch the video below.

So Help Me God is out 11/13 on Def Jam.