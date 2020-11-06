Mystic Inane – “Peckerwood Nero”

Three years ago my colleague Tom Breihan posted the LA Women mini-LP by a New Orleans punk band called Patsy, noting, “their schoolyard-taunt snarl is one of the coolest things I’ve heard out of the DIY underground in a minute.” Candice, that band’s driving force, is also in Mystic Inane, who have a new EP coming on the same label, the prolific London-based company La Vida Es Un Mus Discos.

Mystic Inane will release their four-song Natural Beauty 7″ in December. They’re teasing it today by sharing the final track, “Peckerwood Nero,” a snotty and rambunctious punk song powered by bass so rubbery and mischievous it’s practically out of a cartoon. Check it out below.

<a href="https://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/natural-beauty-ep" target="_blank">Natural Beauty EP by Mystic Inane</a>

Natural Beauty is out 12/12 on Cleta Patra Records in the US and La Vida Es Un Mus Discos in the UK. Pre-order it here.