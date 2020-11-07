Watch Oneohtrix Point Never Make His TV Debut On Fallon

Just a few years ago, the idea of seeing an avant-garde electronic weirdo like Oneohtrix Point Never on late-night TV would’ve been virtually unthinkable. But Daniel Lopatin has been inching closer to the mainstream for years now — without ever losing his experimental bite — and it seems his work with the Safdie Brothers and the Weeknd has finally pushed him over the edge.

Last night, Oneohtrix Point Never made his network television debut with a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. And as fun as it might’ve been to have him play some stretched-out ambient synth composition on The Tonight Show, he instead did “I Don’t Love Me Anymore,” one of the poppiest tracks from his very good new album Magic Oneohtrix Point Never.

He still had his trusty synthesizer with him, but Lopatin looked more like an honest-to-god rock musician than ever, singing into a mic and playing guitar and everything, supported by a full live band and an impressive lighting/backdrop situation. Watch the full performance below.