The 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards were held on Sunday and, like its US counterpart, the event was made up of pre-recorded performances. Doja Cat, who won an award for Best New, was on hand to do her chart-topping hit “Say So,” but she put a metal-ish spin on it with some heavy rock influences and an extended breakdown. She performed on a stage filled with white flowers and surrounded by guitars and a furious drummer. Check it out below.