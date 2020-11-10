Jesse Kivel – “Burning Man”

Back in the beginning of September, Jesse Kivel announced his new solo album Infinite Jess. So far we’ve heard several pristine singles from it, including “William,” “Northside,” and “Desert, Moonlight.” Now, ahead of Infinite Jess’ arrival this Friday, Kivel has shared one more preview of the album.

The latest track from Infinite Jess is called “Burning Man.” It comes with a video filmed in Small Point, Maine, a setting out in nature that’s an important site in Kivel’s life. “This is the exact spot where I married my wife and I bring my kids out here every year to connect with this magical and natural space,” Kivel said in a statement. “I also have desperately wanted to find a reason to use a drone even though I think drones are dumb.”

Check it out below.

Infinite Jess is out 11/13 on New Feelings. Pre-order it here.