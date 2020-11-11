AC/DC – “Realize”

Two days from now, the legendary goons of AC/DC will return with the new album Power Up. A few week ago, the band emerged from the brink of extinction with as many classic-era members as possible: Guitarist Angus Young, singer Brian Johnson, bassist Cliff Williams, and drummer Phil Rudd. Johnson, Williams, and Rudd were all out of the band at various points in the last few years, but they’re all back. Founding rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young died in 2017, but now Stevie Young, nephew of Malcolm and Angus, is in the band. And they still sound like AC/DC!

AC/DC dropped first single “Shot In The Dark” last month. Now, with the new album looming, they’ve followed it up with the old-school riff-stomper “Realize.” At this point, we shouldn’t be surprised at the existence of an ass-kicking new AC/DC song. Despite whatever internal chaos might be happening in the band, AC/DC have been a reliable source of ass-kicking songs for decades. That said, I am surprised at how much ass this new AC/DC song kicked!

“Realize” is big, satisfying, stick-to-your-ribs stuff. Angus Young gets in some shredding that never overshadows the song. Brian Johnson’s screech sounds weathered, but it still has character. The rest of the band has kept an elemental caveman simplicity. Producer Brendan O’Brien also produced the last two AC/DC albums, and the man knows what he’s doing. Check out “Realize” below.

Power Up is out 11/13 on Columbia.