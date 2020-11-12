Watch Oneohtrix Point Never’s Safdie Bros-Directed “Lost But Never Alone” Video

Daniel Lopatin of Oneohtrix Point Never has found mainstream success partially due to his creative partnership with the filmmaking Safdie brothers. He wrote the score for their 2017 movie Good Time, and he also scored last year’s acclaimed Uncut Gems. And now Josh and Benny Safdie are returning the favor by directing a music video for the track “Lost But Never Alone” off of OPN’s new album Magic Oneohtrix Point Never.

“Nostalgia is both warming and deeply depressing,” Josh Safdie explains in a statement. “It’s a love/hate relationship. Emotions themselves are haunting. ‘LBNA’ is a haunted piece of surfing — a screen-capture of our desire to pull meaning from the past at all times and the triumph of breaking through it with something else.”

“When the pandemic hit, Dan and I sat around sharing airchecks from mid-level radio dials from yesteryear,” he continues. “Cut up and edited so as to evade copyright problems playing entire songs. The results are these 40 min streams of time captured with snippets of radio-songs. Aptly, one station in particular was known as ‘Beautiful Music.’ As the album took shape and I’d hear pieces of tracks, cut ups a la Steve Reich, the ghosts of upper and lower dial radio started to haunt me, I loved the feeling. I love the album and this song in particular fills me with a deep sense of sadness, angst, loneliness, creativity and of course triumph. We’re all lost but never alone.”

Watch below.

Magic Oneohtrix Point Never is out now via Warp.