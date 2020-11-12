Hear Spandau Ballet’s Unreleased Sophisti-Pop Cover Of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Boxer” From 1990

Way back in September 1990, Spandau Ballet got together at Master Rock Recording Studios in Kilburn, London to record a new track with Michael Kamen, the film composer and arranger known for his work on movies like Die Hard, Lethal Weapon, and Highlander. The idea was to put it out on a greatest hits album that Christmas. That never ended up happening.

But later this month, Spandau Ballet are releasing another greatest hits album called 40 Years – The Greatest Hits, celebrating the sophisti-pop band’s 40th anniversary. And that 3xCD collection will include the track they cut with Kamen, a never-before-heard cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s 1969 classic “The Boxer.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

CD 1 – Hits

01 “To Cut A Long Story Short”

02 “The Freeze”

03 “Musclebound”

04 “Toys”

05 “Glow”

06 “Chant no. 1″

07 “Paint Me Down”

08 “Coffee Club”

09 “She Loved Like Diamond”

10 “Instinction”

11 “Lifeline”

12 “Communication”

13 “Heaven Is A Secret”

14 “True”

15 “Gold”

16 “Pleasure”

17 “Only When You Leave”

18 “I’ll Fly For You”

CD 2 – Hits

01 “Highly Strung”

02 “Revenge For Love”

03 “Round & Round”

04 “Fight For Ourselves”

05 “Swept”

06 “Cross The Line”

07 “Through The Barricades”

08 “How Many Lies?”

09 “Raw”

10 “Be Free With Your Love”

11 “Crashed Into Love”

12 “Empty Spaces”

13 “The Boxer”

14 “Once More”

15 “This Is The Love”

16 “Soul Boys”

17 “Steal”

CD 3 – 12” Mixes

01 “To Cut A Long Story Short”

02 “The Freeze”

03 “Glow”

04 “Chant No 1″

05 “Paint Me Down”

06 “Lifeline”

07 “Communication”

08 “Gold”

09 “Fight For Ourselves”

10 “Cross The Line”

11 “Raw”

40 Years – The Greatest Hits is out 11/27. Pre-order it here.