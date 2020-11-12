The Flaming Lips Detail First Space Bubble Concert, Tickets On Sale Tomorrow

The Flaming Lips have lately been playing around with the idea of space-bubble concerts. For many years, a highlight of the band’s live show has been Wayne Coyne climbing into a massive plastic bubble and running around on everyone’s hands. In the quarantine era, the band has played to a few live audiences, pulling off an experimental stunt where everyone wears bubbles. We’ll soon learn how this whole idea works in the context of an actual concert.

Last month, the Lips played a show — or, at least, a show of sorts — at the Criterion, a venue in their Oklahoma City concert. The show was really more of a video shoot than anything. The band played two songs, twice apiece, for an audience full of people in space bubbles. Next month, the band will return to that very same venue to play another everyone-in-bubbles show. This time, though, they’re promising an actual live show, and tickets go on sale tomorrow.

The band is only selling 100 tickets, and this show is going down in a venue that would ordinarily hold about 3,500 people. They’re calling this “the world’s first actual Space Bubble live concert.”

We already have a good idea how it’ll look. The band already shared video of themselves playing “Assassins Of Youth,” one of the songs from their new album American Head. Today, they’ve shared a clip of their performance of “Brother Eye,” the other American Head track that they played at the show. Here it is:

Tickets for the 12/11 show go on sale tomorrow at 10AM central time, and you can buy them here.