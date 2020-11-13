Hear Chilly Gonzales, Jarvis Cocker, & Feist Cover Purple Mountains

Chilly Gonzales has new Christmas album out today, A Very Chilly Christmas, which features his renditions of holiday hits including Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Wham!’s “Last Christmas,” and traditionals like “Silent Night,” “Silver Bells,” and “God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman.” There’s also a cover of Purple Mountains’ “Snow Is Falling In Manhattan,” which appeared on the late David Berman’s final album last year. Gonzales also got Jarvis Cocker and Feist to sing on the cover with him.

“Christmas is a time of very mixed intense emotion for me, and the existing canon often sounds like a forced smile,” Gonzales said in a statement about his new album. “Christmas is a typical time for superficial happiness, but also a time for reflection and mourning the sad events throughout the year, and to play the songs in a minor key makes Christmas more authentic and realistic.”

A Very Chilly Christmas includes one holiday original, “The Banister Bough,” which was co-written with Feist, who also contributes vocals. Cocker also pops up again to sing “In The Bleak Midwinter.”

Listen to their “Snow Is Falling In Manhattan” cover and the whole album below.