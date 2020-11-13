Travis Scott’s PS5 Launch Includes A James Blake Performance And A Nike Dunk Low Collab

After the frightening success of his McDonald’s meal, Travis Scott has apparently become the go-to guy for big corporate tie-ins. Last month, Sony announced that the rapper had joined the PlayStation team as a “strategic creative partner.” And last night, to celebrate the launch of the new PlayStation 5 console, he livestreamed something called A Travis Scott + Cactus Jack Experience – PS5: Unboxing Reimagined.

A Travis Scott + Cactus Jack Experience – PS5: Unboxing Reimagined was no ordinary unboxing video. Instead, it was a dramatic 10-minute short film featuring Travis Scott playing a PS5 in the desert, Travis Scott surprising some kids with brand new PS5s, Travis Scott paying tribute to Pop Smoke, clips of games like Astro’s Playroom, Horizon Forbidden West, and Demon’s Souls, and a blonde James Blake performing his new song “Do You Ever” on piano. Sure, why not!

Travis Scott is also releasing a new line of Cactus Jack x PlayStation merch, including a special Nike Dunk Low collab. The sneaker is a mix of cream, grey, and brown and features the PlayStation logo at the heel. Check that out here, and check out *deep breath* A Travis Scott + Cactus Jack Experience – PS5: Unboxing Reimagined below.