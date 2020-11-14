Watch Ariana Grande & Thundercat Do “Them Changes” At Adult Swim Fest

Thundercat performed at the virtual Adult Swim Festival yesterday, and Ariana Grande joined him onstage to help out with a performance of “Them Changes,” the Drunk highlight that Thundercat originally released on his 2015 mini-album The Beyond/Where The Giants Roam.

It wasn’t the first time that Ariana Grande has played “Them Changes,” either. In 2018, she covered the song for the BBC Live Lounge, calling it her “favorite song from the past year and a half” and saying that Thundercat is “a super-brilliant artist.”

In a new statement about the collaboration, Thundercat adds, “It feels like Ariana and I are forever connected through Mac [Miller], and this is part of the healing process.” Watch and listen to them do “Them Changes” together below.