Watch JPEGMAFIA, Lil Yachty, MURS, Trippie Redd, & Zack Fox Compete In Eric Andre’s Rapper Warrior Ninja #3

News November 16, 2020 8:21 PM By Ryan Leas

As you might be aware, Eric Andre thrives on chaos. You could even say 2020 might be his year! In the last 10 months or so, he’s joined Zack Fox’s “Slob On My Knob” piss-take on the cringey celeb “Imagine” video from early quarantine, participated in a big name Rocky Horror “Time Warp” reprise, and even carved out some space to torture Grimes. Today, before we’re finally out the gate of this hell year, he’s returned with the third iteration of his segment “Rapper Warrior Ninja.”

In past installments, Andre has abused a blindfolded Danny Brown and A$AP Rocky, and Open Mike Eagle. On another occasion, he tased Talib Kweli. It’s really saying something that this latest version of the segment is relatively tame, considering he “shoots a gun” at JPEGMAFIA, dangles a fake (?) turd in front of Lil Yachty, tases MURS before he can even start freestyling, and again tases Trippie Redd. He only lets Zack Fox get far enough to “complete” the challenge!

Along the way, the semi-recurring Andre character Kraft Punk makes a brief appearance before being shooed away. Check it out below.

