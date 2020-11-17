The Benee album is pretty good, eh? New Zealand’s latest young alt-rock-oriented pop phenom released her accomplished and adventurous Hey u x last week, and she promoted it last night with a performance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Her song choice: opening track “Happen To Me,” the one that sounds a hell of a lot like Radiohead’s “Weird Fishes (Arpeggi),” a song recently covered by Lianne La Havas and Kelly Lee Owens. This one isn’t a cover, it just has a similar tone and texture. Some might call it a ripoff, but since I like it, let’s go with homage.

Watch below.

Hey u x is out now on Republic.