Benee Brings Her Radiohead-Esque “Happen To Me” To Colbert

News November 17, 2020 9:32 AM By Chris DeVille

The Benee album is pretty good, eh? New Zealand’s latest young alt-rock-oriented pop phenom released her accomplished and adventurous Hey u x last week, and she promoted it last night with a performance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Her song choice: opening track “Happen To Me,” the one that sounds a hell of a lot like Radiohead’s “Weird Fishes (Arpeggi),” a song recently covered by Lianne La Havas and Kelly Lee Owens. This one isn’t a cover, it just has a similar tone and texture. Some might call it a ripoff, but since I like it, let’s go with homage.

Watch below.

Hey u x is out now on Republic.

