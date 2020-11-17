Megan Thee Stallion Announces Good News Tracklist Feat. City Girls, SZA, DaBaby, & More

News November 17, 2020 12:46 PM By James Rettig

Megan Thee Stallion is wrapping up a banner year by releasing her debut studio album, Good News, at the end of this week. Today, she’s shared its tracklist, which includes the previously released “Savage” remix with Beyoncé, “Girls In The Hood,” and “Don’t Stop,” and also boasts new songs with SZA, City Girls, DaBaby, Popcaan, and more.

It’s her second project of the year following her Suga mixtape, which came out back in March. Since then, she’s also put out the massive chart-topping “WAP” and performed on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live.

Check out the full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Shots Fired”
02 “Circles”
03 “Cry Baby” (Feat. DaBaby)
04 “Do It On The Tip” (Feat. City Girls)
05 “Sugar Baby”
06 “Movie” (Feat. Lil Durk)
07 “Freaky Girls” (Feat. SZA)
08 “Body”
09 “What’s New”
10 “Work That”
11 “Intercourse” (Feat. Popcaan)
12 “Go Crazy” (Feat. Big Sean & 2 Chainz)
13 “Don’t Rock Me To Sleep”
14 “Outside”
15 “Savage Remix” (Feat. Beyoncé)
16 “Girls In The Hood”
17 “Don’t Stop” (Feat. Young Thug)

Good News is out 11/20.

