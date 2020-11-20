The Smashing Pumpkins – “Purple Blood” & “Dulcet In E”

New Music November 20, 2020 12:09 AM By James Rettig

The Smashing Pumpkins are now only a week out from the release of their new double album, Cyr — which they announced back in August — and today we’re getting the final pair of single drops from it, “Purple Blood” and “Dulcet In E.”

The band has been sharing songs from the albums in pairs, and so far we’ve gotten “Ramona” and “Wyttch,” the title track and “The Colour Of Love,” “Confessions Of A Dopamine Addict” and “Wrath,” and “Anno Satana” and “Birch Grove.” That’s a lot of songs!

Check out the latest two below.

Cyr is out 11/27 via Sumerian Records.

