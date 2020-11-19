Here’s Maggie Rogers Singing A Nighttime Song On Sesame Street

News November 19, 2020 10:02 PM By James Rettig

Here’s Maggie Rogers Singing A Nighttime Song On Sesame Street

News November 19, 2020 10:02 PM By James Rettig

Maggie Rogers had a big moment last week when she teamed up with Phoebe Bridgers to cover Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris,” a cover that has now disappeared from official channels but was able to raise $173,703.59 for Fair Fight before it went.

Rogers celebrated that accomplishment by, seemingly, stopping by Sesame Street to sing all of its residents a nighttime song. As the show’s latest celebrity guest, Rogers hung out with Elmo, Bert, Ernie, and especially Big Bird to sing about all of the animals that come alive in the night. Check it out below.

James Rettig Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Dionne & Friends’ “That’s What Friends Are For”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “How Will I Know”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    1 day ago

    Why Is The Obscure B-Side “Harness Your Hopes” Pavement’s Top Song On Spotify? It’s Complicated.

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones Bonus Tracks: The Kingsmen’s “Louie Louie”

    5 days ago
    The-Kingsmen-Louie-Louie

    more from News