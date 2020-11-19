Maggie Rogers had a big moment last week when she teamed up with Phoebe Bridgers to cover Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris,” a cover that has now disappeared from official channels but was able to raise $173,703.59 for Fair Fight before it went.

Rogers celebrated that accomplishment by, seemingly, stopping by Sesame Street to sing all of its residents a nighttime song. As the show’s latest celebrity guest, Rogers hung out with Elmo, Bert, Ernie, and especially Big Bird to sing about all of the animals that come alive in the night. Check it out below.