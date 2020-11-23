Dogleg & Worst Party Ever End Performative Twitter Feud By Covering Each Other’s Songs

New Music November 23, 2020 9:57 AM By Chris DeVille

For the past week or so, Dogleg — the throat-shredded, adrenaline-rushed emo rising stars from Detroit — have been feuding online with their less aggressive, more melodically inclined Seattle counterparts Worst Party Ever. There’s been a lot of shit talk on Twitter between the two bands and their various supporters, most of it pretty obviously playful and theatrical: talk of streaming numbers, allegations of being an “internet band” and trust fund kids, etc. etc. Foxing got involved.

The WWE-style taunts took a turn Friday when Worst Party Ever shared a cover of Dogleg’s “Star 67,” and now Dogleg have returned the gesture with a hulked-up recording of Worst Party Ever’s 2018 demo “Ganon Main.” It’s unclear whether this was just a function of boredom snowballing into something cool or a planned promo campaign by the bands, but either way, it’s a good excuse to look into Dogleg’s fiery and beloved 2020 debut Melee and Worst Party Ever’s recent here, online EP if you haven’t.

Check out both covers below.

