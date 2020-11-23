Watch Freddie Gibbs & Fat Tony Compete In Eric Andre’s Rapper Warrior Ninja

Every once in a while, Eric Andre’s chaotic, absurdist Adult Swim talk show hosts Rapper Warrior Olympics, an event where rappers have to freestyle while completing disorienting and frequently disgusting tasks. Last week, JPEGMAFIA, Lil Yachty, Zack Fox, and Trippie Redd were among the participants. This past weekend, Freddie Gibbs, Fat Tony, OG Swaggerdick, and Cuco all subjected themselves to it.

In the extremely busy 86 seconds of television, the assembled rap stars spun from suspended cables, inhaled helium, got whipped by a dominatrix, had dry ice shot in their faces, got pelted with balls by Steve-O, and had their leg-hair waxed. Also, Andre shocked Gibbs in the dick with a taser and threw his poop at Swaggerdick. Watch the magic happen below.

Also, a recent episode featured Toro Y Moi attempting to sing while riding a mechanical bull, for the pun. Here’s that: