Field Music – “Home For Christmas”

Wanna feel old? Field Music’s latest album, the WWI-inspired Making A New World, arrived in what was technically the same year we are currently living in, even though it was in the earliest days of January when it seemed 2020 was going to be about WWIII with Iran instead of the coronavirus pandemic. Just before the UK art-pop group unveiled the ambitious 19-track album, they’d also returned in the waning days of 2019 with a Christmas song. Chances are you didn’t hear that, though: When “Home For Christmas” first came out, it was as what one might call an extremely limited run of five records. Now, it’s made its way online in a new context.

Field Music’s label Memphis Industries has a new holiday compilation coming out. It’s called Lost Christmas — bearing the name of the label’s usual Christmas shows it’ll be standing in for this year. It collects seasonal originals by bands on their roster, including the aforementioned Field Music track alongside material from acts like the Go! Team and Jesca Hoop. That’s coming next week, when we can really hit the ground running with Christmas music in a post-superspreader-Thanksgiving world.

But you can hear “Home For Christmas” today. It sounds like exactly what you might expect a Field Music Christmas song to sound like. It’s got weird squelchy synths but also sleigh bells and strings and a big yearning Christmas song chorus. So if you like Field Music and Christmas, perhaps this combination will also be up your alley. Check it out below.

Part of Lost Christmas‘ sales goes towards Crisis’ Home For All campaign. You can pre-order the collection here.