Quarter-Life Crisis – “You & Me” (Feat. Claud)

Ryan Hemsworth is releasing his first EP as Quarter-Life Crisis next week. He’s already shared the project’s collaborations with Hop Along’s Frances Quinlan, Hovvdy’s Charlie Martin, and Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy, and today he’s sharing one more track from it. This one’s called “You & Me” and it’s a team-up with Claud, the first signing to Phoebe Bridgers’ new imprint.

“Ryan sent me a bunch of really pretty guitar tracks around the time I had just moved to New York… it was a new city, I was alone, and I was definitely deep in my feels,” Claud said in a statement. “The song sorta turned into a yearning winter love song. When I sent it back to him after I wrote it I asked him not to laugh at me for the corny-ness of the lyrics… sometimes lyrics just need to say it like it is.”

Listen below.

The Quarter-Life Crisis EP is out 12/4 via Saddle Creek.