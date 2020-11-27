Watch Kurt Vile Cover John Prine On Seth Meyers

News November 27, 2020 4:47 PM By Peter Helman

Watch Kurt Vile Cover John Prine On Seth Meyers

News November 27, 2020 4:47 PM By Peter Helman

Kurt Vile’s new Speed, Sound, Lonely KV (ep) features two John Prine covers, a duet of “How Lucky” from 1979’s Pink Cadillac featuring the late legend himself and “Speed Of The Sound Of Loneliness” from 1986’s German Afternoons. And last night, Vile went on Late Night With Seth Meyers to perform “Speed Of The Sound Of Loneliness” as a tribute to Prine.

“My family loved John Prine and we booked this act because we thought it’d be a perfect song to listen to together on that couch,” Meyers said while introducing Vile. “But now we can’t be together, and it was unplanned, but this is a perfect song for anyone not with their loved ones this year.” Check out Vile’s rendition of “Speed Of The Sound Of Loneliness,” which Meyers called “one of my personal favorites,” below.

Speed, Sound, Lonely KV (ep) is out now on Matador.

Peter Helman Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Starship’s “Sara”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Heart’s “These Dreams”

    1 day ago

    The 10 Best Steely Dan Songs

    3 days ago

    Here’s The Full List Of 2021 Grammy Nominations

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones Bonus Tracks: Foreigner’s “Waiting For A Girl Like You”

    5 days ago

    more from News