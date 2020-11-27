Kurt Vile’s new Speed, Sound, Lonely KV (ep) features two John Prine covers, a duet of “How Lucky” from 1979’s Pink Cadillac featuring the late legend himself and “Speed Of The Sound Of Loneliness” from 1986’s German Afternoons. And last night, Vile went on Late Night With Seth Meyers to perform “Speed Of The Sound Of Loneliness” as a tribute to Prine.

“My family loved John Prine and we booked this act because we thought it’d be a perfect song to listen to together on that couch,” Meyers said while introducing Vile. “But now we can’t be together, and it was unplanned, but this is a perfect song for anyone not with their loved ones this year.” Check out Vile’s rendition of “Speed Of The Sound Of Loneliness,” which Meyers called “one of my personal favorites,” below.

Speed, Sound, Lonely KV (ep) is out now on Matador.