Jordana – “Reason”

Jordana Nye has been a constant presence in 2020 — so much so that we named her one of the best new artists of the year. Barely a month has passed without a new Jordana track, between her reissuing her 2019 debut Classical Notions Of Happiness in expanded form, then embarking on the dual-EP-turned-LP project of Something To Say To You. Most recently, we heard “I Guess This Is Life,” a particularly memorable track out of the bunch, one that seemed to almost function like a summary of this early work from Jordana. Today, ahead of Something To Say To You officially arriving on Friday, she’s shared one more preview.

This one’s called “Reason.” “‘Reason” is a song of realization, how you can find worth and happiness in life just by showing love and compassion through simple gestures and being present in the moment,” Jordana explained in a statement.

It’s often been easy to be reminded of the ’90s when hearing some of Jordana’s latest work, especially when she brings in elements of dream-pop or some more grunge-oriented guitars. But “Reason” conjures a very specific moment, that late ’90s electronica crossover into pop. Jordana hasn’t lost the basic songwriting foundation of her aesthetic, but the way “Reason” rides along its bass/piano/drums groove could bring you right back to that moment just before the turn of the millennium. It’s also one of the best songs we’ve heard from the EPs. Check it out below.

Something To Say To You is out digitally 12/4 and physically 1/22 via Grand Jury. Pre-order it here.