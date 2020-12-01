Livestream Peace Through Music Benefit Feat. Run The Jewels, Peter Gabriel, Keith Richards, & More

Peace Through Music: A Global Event For Social Justice is a livestream concert airing today (12/1) exclusively through Facebook Live starting at 3PM ET. Performances will feature Run The Jewels (with Josh Homme), Peter Gabriel, Keith Richards, Mavis Staples, Robbie Robertson, Ringo Starr, Brandi Carlile and Mike McCready, Gary Clark Jr., Carlos Santana, Annie Lennox, Sheila E., and more. There will also be appearances from Billie Eilish, Ellie Goulding, Norman Lear, and others. Teased already are Carlile and McCready covering “Times They Are A-Changing” and Gabriel being joined by Angelique Kidjo and Yo-Yo Ma for a performance of “Biko.”

The event is being held to honor the 75th anniversary of the United Nations and, per a press release, to act as “call for equality, human rights, and an end to discrimination, spotlighting people of African descent and championing the full protection and promotion of human rights for all.” Contributions from those partnering with the event and donations will go to organizations that include the Playing For Change Foundation, the United Nations Population Fund, Silkroad, and the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation.

You can watch the event below.