Death Cab For Cutie Announce Covers EP Of Georgia Artists To Benefit Fair Fight Action

Two days after Election Day, when it was starting to become clear that Georgia would turn blue and clinch a victory for Joe Biden, Jason Isbell tweeted, “If Biden wins Georgia I’m gonna make a charity covers album of my favorite Georgia songs- REM, Gladys Knight, Vic Chesnutt, Allmans, Cat Power, Precious Bryant, Now It’s Overhead, etc… And damn is that gonna be fun.” Biden did win, but somebody else has beaten Isbell to the punch.

This Friday, Death Cab For Cutie — whose Ben Gibbard joined Isbell as a key purveyor of livestreamed quarantine covers this year — will release The Georgia E.P.. Like the recent Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers “Iris” cover, it’ll be available for one day only. Featuring songs by TLC, Neutral Milk Hotel, R.E.M., Vic Chesnutt, and Cat Power and benefitting Fair Fight Action, the project basically executes Isbell’s concept right down to the charitable component. You snooze, you lose, Jason! But really, assuming Isbell follows through with his project, we all win because we get Georgia covers albums from two living legends.

Here’s Gibbard:

We created this exclusive e.p. of songs by some of our favorite Georgia artists for our friend Stacey Abrams and all the hard-working people at Fair Fight Action. We strongly believe in the work Fair Fight has done to assure free and fair elections in Georgia and beyond and have been honored to assist them throughout the 2020 campaign.

Death Cab previously supported Fair Fight Action by contributing a live recording of “The New Year” to an all-star compilation supporting the organization. Gibbard will also perform at Fair Fight’s Rock The Runoff benefit show this Thursday night, hosted by Kerry Washington and also featuring Monica, John Legend, Michael Stipe, Common, Ant Clemons and Justin Timberlake, Earthgang, Indigo Girls, Ludacris and Jermaine Dupri, and more. Tickets are available here.

Also, you might have skimmed over it up there, but yes, The Georgia E.P. begins with “Waterfalls” and “The King Of Carrot Flowers, Pt. 1” consecutively, which is just beautiful. The whole release will hit Bandcamp at midnight PT this Friday, and again, it’ll only be available for 24 hours.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Waterfalls” (TLC cover)

02 “The King Of Carrot Flowers, Pt. 1” (Neutral Milk Hotel cover)

03 “Fall On Me” (R.E.M. cover)

04 “Flirted With You All My Life” (Vic Chesnutt cover)

05 “Metal Heart” (Cat Power cover)

The Georgia E.P. is out 12/4, exclusively through Bandcamp.