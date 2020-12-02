Nike Unveils Toro Y Moi Running Shoes

Toro Y Moi probably isn’t the first musician you’d expect to see designing sneakers, especially for a worldwide giant like Nike. That’s the kind of cross-promotional assignment that usually only goes to A-list rappers. But it’s happening anyway. Nike has just unveiled two different running shoes with graphics from Toro mastermind Chaz Bundick.

Bundick helped design two new sneakers, the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 A.I.R. Chaz Bundick and the Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit A.I.R. Chaz Bundick. He got his name in there and everything! Bundick also helped design a T-shirt, a longsleeve, a baseball cap, and a pair of running shorts, all made with runners in mind. That longsleeve looks cool!

This collaboration seems pretty random, but it makes more sense when you look at Bundick’s background. Bundick doesn’t just make music; he’s also been doing visual art and design work for years. In 2016, Bundick founded a graphic-design firm called Company Production, and he’s had a few different art shows around the world. Also, Bundick is currently based in Oregon, which is where Nike’s headquarters are. On Instagram, Bundick says that he’s been working on this collaboration for a couple of years. Check out images of his Nike joints below.

In the past few weeks, working as Toro Y Moi, Bundick has made an Eric Andre Show cameo and earned his first-ever Grammy nomination, for Best Dance Recording. Big things!