Last week, the Smashing Pumpkins — the mostly-reunited version with classic-era members James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin back in the fold — released the synthy new double album CYR. And last night, the Pumpkins were the musical guests on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show. They played the new album’s title track, and I’m pretty sure it’s their first time performing any of the songs from the new album live.

In this case, though, you might be stretching things by using the word “performing.” The members of the band played a polished-sounding version of the song in studio, but they were never onscreen together. Instead, someone went nuts with split-screen, putting a constant jumble of Pumpkins-related rectangles onscreen. Sometimes, you’d be looking at Chamberlin’s face and hands in two different rectangles. Why?

In any case, Billy Corgan was involved in all sorts of broadcasts last night. He also joined the livestreamed Alice In Chains tribute concert, where he played a solo cover of the band’s 2009 song “Check My Brain.” A post-Layne Staley selection! Brave! Check out the Fallon performance below.

CYR is out now on Sumerian Records.