There aren’t too many hardcore bands who can be catchy and melodic and even a little bit goofy while still being hard as fuck. That’s a tough combination to pull off, and if you can manage it, you’re breathing the same rarefied air as Turnstile or Higher Power. Mindz Eye, from Colorado, are up there.

Mindz Eye have only been releasing music since last year, and all they’ve released before today is a demo EP called Way 2 Lose and a handful of one-off tracks. But today, Mindz Eye came out with a four-song EP called True Blue that kicks every available variety of ass.

On True Blue, Mindz Eye toggle expertly between soaring alt-rock hooks and knucklehead bounce-mosh riffage. It gives me serious flashbacks to Turnstile’s Nonstop Feeling, and makes me want to jump off a high surface onto a bunch of people who may or may not catch me. Stream it below, via No Echo.

<a href="https://mindzeyehc.bandcamp.com/album/true-blue">True Blue by MINDZ EYE</a>

The True Blue EP is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.