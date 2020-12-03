Hear Neal Casal’s Final Solo Recordings

Neal Casal, a solo artist and guitarist for bands including Ryan Adams’ Cardinals, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, and the Widespread Panic-affiliated supergroup Hard Working Americans, died last year at age 50. Today, his final solo recordings have been released, a pair of songs called “Everything Is Moving” and “Green Moon.” The former arrives with a video by Ray Foley. The songs were finished by Casal’s friends Jeff Hill, Jon Graboff, John Ginty, George Sluppick, Jena Kraus, JP Hesser, and Jim Scott.

Hill offered this statement to Pitchfork:

Working on these songs has been truly cathartic for me as I continue to process the loss of my dear friend. Neal writes in “Everything Is Moving,” “I am just a shadow on the wall, you won’t even think of me at all.” As much as Neal’s lyrics can be eerily prophetic of the tragedy to come. He was wrong, So many of us will be thinking of Neal for decades to come.