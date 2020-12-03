Watch Jim James & Kesha Cover “I Shall Be Released”
My Morning Jacket’s Jim James and Kesha covered the Bob Dylan-penned “I Shall Be Released” during a livestream event for the David Lynch Foundation called Meditate America Benefit And Concert. James and Kesha were joined together virtually for the performance, which starts at the 36m55s mark in the video below.
The event also included performances by Sting and Angelique Kidjo (singing “One World” together), Graham Nash (doing “Our House”), Elvis Costello (with “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding?”), and included appearances by Katy Perry and Hugh Jackman.
Here’s the whole livestream: