Nervous SS – “Mortal Disdain” & Rat Cage – “Hypocrite City”

New Music December 4, 2020 10:43 AM By Chris DeVille

On this final Bandcamp Day of 2020, the esteemed London punk label La Vida Es Un Mus Discos has announced a hell of a hardcore split LP. The first side comprises six songs from Macedonia’s own Nervous SS. The second has six more from their English peers Rat Cage. It’s called Skopje Vs Sheffield, named for each band’s hometown. It sounds like it’s going to rule.

Or at least that’s the impression I get from the pair of early tracks out today. The label has shared one song from each band, “Mortal Disdain” by Nervous SS and “Hypocrite City” from Rat Cage. Both of them are viciously ugly high-speed rippers that are bound to send you into violent contortions. Listen below while keeping a safe distance from any fragile items nearby.

And if you like those, you might as well check out this year’s Nervous SS and Rat Cage’s albums from earlier this year:

Skopje Vs Sheffield is out 2/15 on La Vida Es Un Mus Discos. Pre-order it here.

