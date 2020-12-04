Eyehategod – “High Risk Trigger”

New Music December 4, 2020 12:36 PM By Tom Breihan

Cheerfully offensive New Orleans sludge legends Eyehategod have been putting out records since the late ’80s, but they haven’t put out any music in recent years. When they’ve been in the news, it’s been for moments like the time, last year, when an Arkansas state senator got mad about a poster for a Little Rock Eyehategod show that depicted the politician eating a baby. The last Eyehategod album was the self-titled LP that the band put out in 2014. So it’s cool that there’s a new Eyehategod album coming next year, and it’s even cooler that the first single is a true banger.

In the years since that self-titled album came out, Eyehategod have been touring hard. (I saw them play a brewery patio with the Cro-Mags a few years ago; that was a fun-ass night.) They’ve also had to deal with health problems; frontman Mike IX Williams suffered liver failure and had a transplant. But early next year, Eyehategod will come back hard with their new LP A History Of Nomadic Behavior.

Today, the band shares the new single “High Risk Trigger,” a reliably grimy slow-riff monster about how America needs to be destroyed. There is a very good chance that you need this in your life right now. Listen below.

A History Of Nomadic Behavior is out 3/12 on Century Media.

Tom Breihan Staff

